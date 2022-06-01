Dr. Forozan Navid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Forozan Navid, MD
Dr. Forozan Navid, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Navid's Office Locations
Upmc5200 Centre Ave Ste 715, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2994
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Friendly, caring, listened, answered all questions and didn’t make you feel rushed. Friendly staff also
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790842912
- University Of Va Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
