Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD
Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and personable. My eye diagnosis and surgery were right on point and successful
About Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609971126
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.