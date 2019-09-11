Dr. Forrest Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Forrest Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. Forrest Roth, MD
Dr. Forrest Roth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
West Ave Plastic Surgery2800 Kirby Dr Ste B212, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 559-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to explain every option and handled my case with a very conservative approach. I really appreciated that coming from a plastic surgeon. Dr Roth and his staff are very professional, accessible, transparent and helpful. I would highly recommend him and his staff to anyone!
About Dr. Forrest Roth, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
