Overview of Dr. Forrest Schrum III, MD

Dr. Forrest Schrum III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Schrum III works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.