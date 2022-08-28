Overview

Dr. Forrest Toca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Toca works at Atlanta Infectious Disease Consultants (AIDC) in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.