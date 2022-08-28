Dr. Forrest Toca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Forrest Toca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Forrest Toca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Toca works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Infectious Disease Consultants285 Boulevard NE Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (678) 995-5068
-
2
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
-
3
Total Cardiology of Atlanta2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 395, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 995-5068
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, courteous and knowledgeable. One of the best experiences I have had with a doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Forrest Toca, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114036076
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
