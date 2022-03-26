See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ozone Park, NY
Dr. Fortunato Di Franco, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (15)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fortunato Di Franco, MD

Dr. Fortunato Di Franco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Di Franco works at Fortunato Santi Difranco M.d. PC in Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Di Franco's Office Locations

    Fortunato Santi Difranco M.d. PC
    7506 Liberty Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11417 (718) 848-9100
    3820 Bowne St, Flushing, NY 11354 (718) 359-4152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Peptic Ulcer
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Genital Herpes
Peptic Ulcer
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Genital Herpes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peptic Ulcer
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Genital Herpes
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Fortunato Di Franco, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1669458295
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Di Franco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Di Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Franco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

