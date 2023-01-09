Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin|University of Ilorin - Kwara State Nigeria and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Alabi works at
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 593-4124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 593-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists400 Celebration Pl Ste A110, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 593-4102
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harrington Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I have been to Dr. Alabi twice at the Polynisian office and have nothing but great things to say about him. Excellent bedside manner, takes his time to explain condition and/or results etc... However, trying to communicate with appointment staff or other competent person there is non existent. I have been trying to have an order faxed over to an imaging location for an upcoming appointment since Dec. 2022, and here we are Jan 9, 2023 and still no order. I will not be seen w/o it nor can i keep my appointment to see him for reading--- Get messaging service, text service and NO ONE calls back-- Ineptitude at it's best!!
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 29 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1124025309
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati OH
- Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit MI
- Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit MI
- University Of Ilorin|University of Ilorin - Kwara State Nigeria
