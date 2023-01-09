Overview

Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin|University of Ilorin - Kwara State Nigeria and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Alabi works at Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Poinciana, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.