Overview of Dr. Foster Kordisch Jr, MD

Dr. Foster Kordisch Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Kordisch Jr works at Children's Clinic of SW Louisiana in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.