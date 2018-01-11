Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koumpouras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD
Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Ynhh Interventional Immunology Clinic & Infusion6 Devine St Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 680-7050
- 2 322 E Main St Ste 2G, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-3419
Yale New Hvn Hosp Saint Raphael Campus1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-4144Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
General Thoracic Surgeons of Ct P.d.330 Orchard St Ste 300, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 680-7050
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Koumpouras is the doctor who finally diagnosed me correctly with Lupus 3 years ago. I had an awful cold and got progressively sick and no other doctors could figure out what was wrong with me. Finally my primary care thought to send me for more tests after three months of going back and forth to different doctors and finally something got done! He is beyond amazing, caring, and always compassionate and able to find the right therapy and treatments for me
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
