Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (41)
Map Pin Small North Haven, CT
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD

Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Koumpouras works at Ynhh Interventional Immunology Clinic & Infusion in North Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koumpouras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ynhh Interventional Immunology Clinic & Infusion
    6 Devine St Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 680-7050
  2. 2
    322 E Main St Ste 2G, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 481-3419
  3. 3
    Yale New Hvn Hosp Saint Raphael Campus
    1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-4144
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    General Thoracic Surgeons of Ct P.d.
    330 Orchard St Ste 300, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 680-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lupus
Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lupus

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 11, 2018
    Dr. Koumpouras is the doctor who finally diagnosed me correctly with Lupus 3 years ago. I had an awful cold and got progressively sick and no other doctors could figure out what was wrong with me. Finally my primary care thought to send me for more tests after three months of going back and forth to different doctors and finally something got done! He is beyond amazing, caring, and always compassionate and able to find the right therapy and treatments for me
    About Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316982218
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koumpouras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koumpouras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koumpouras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Koumpouras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koumpouras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koumpouras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koumpouras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

