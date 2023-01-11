See All Neurosurgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (34)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD

Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Bethesda Hospital West.

Dr. Vrionis works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vrionis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 160, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I had been experiencing low back pain and Sciatica pain for the last 15 years until I met Dr. Vrionis.....He performed my surgery this past November and everything went smoothly...He's staff are wonderful and very caring. Currently I'm pain free....Dr. Vrionis has given my life back....Thank you very much Dr. Vrionis...You are truly a God Sent!
    Enrique Powery — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083640403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skull Base Surgery, University of Tennessee|University Tenn Center Health Scis
    Residency
    • Neurosurgery, Tufts University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • New Enlg Med Center Tufts University|Surgery, Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vrionis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vrionis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vrionis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrionis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrionis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrionis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrionis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrionis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

