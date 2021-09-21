See All Oncologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD

Oncology
4.5 (30)
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Abbas works at Gynecology Oncology Sinai in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology Oncology Sinai
    2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 206, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-9030
  2. 2
    Frederick Office
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-3300
  3. 3
    Medstar Harbor Hospital
    3001 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 350-3686
  4. 4
    9103 Franklin Square Dr Fl 2, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7990
  5. 5
    Sinai Hospital
    2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • Medstar Harbor Hospital
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Open
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysteroscopy

Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1023087699
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

