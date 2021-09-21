Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD
Overview
Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Abbas works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecology Oncology Sinai2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 206, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-9030
-
2
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3300
-
3
Medstar Harbor Hospital3001 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 350-3686
- 4 9103 Franklin Square Dr Fl 2, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7990
-
5
Sinai Hospital2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Affordable Health & Benefits
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbas?
Dr. Abbas is a great guy and a highly skilled professional, but out of everything his jokes are hilarious. One might say why is that an attribute, because it shows everything is not all bad and you can get through. Yes, all of that in a little chuckle. Lifting someone's spirit is a skill too, one he has mastered.
About Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023087699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbas works at
Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbas speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.