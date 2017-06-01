Overview of Dr. Fouad Dakhlallah, MD

Dr. Fouad Dakhlallah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Dakhlallah works at Dearborn Neuro Clinic in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.