Dr. Fouad Darwish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fouad Darwish, MD
Dr. Fouad Darwish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They graduated from Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Darwish works at
Dr. Darwish's Office Locations
Fouad Darwish, MD9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 216, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 691-5855
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Darwish has been my doctor for over twenty seven years. I adore him. He is the best! He delivered both my babies. He goes above and beyond of just being an OBGYN. I had cancer some years ago and when I went into the operating room for my surgery, Dr. Darwish came in and talked to me before I went under anesthesia. He knew how scared I was. He also came to see me in my hospital room. I can't even begin to say how that made me feel. He takes the time to listen and to talk with you. He truly cares for his patients. He'll be my doctor for as long as he is practicing!
About Dr. Fouad Darwish, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1285698902
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Charity Hospital
- Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Darwish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darwish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darwish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darwish works at
Dr. Darwish has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darwish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darwish speaks Arabic, Spanish and Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Darwish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darwish.
