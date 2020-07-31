Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD
Overview of Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD
Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hajjar works at
Dr. Hajjar's Office Locations
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 589, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haajar is one of the most caring and compassionate doctors in central Florida. Thank you for helping my daughter.
About Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336190974
Education & Certifications
- Yale/New Haven Hospital
- Chldns Hospital|Yale New Haven Hosp, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Suny Buffalo Sch Of Med, Pediatrics
- 1984
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajjar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hajjar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajjar speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.