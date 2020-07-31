Overview of Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD

Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Hajjar works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.