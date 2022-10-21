Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD
Overview of Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD
Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Carney Hospital.
Dr. Samaha's Office Locations
Boston Plastic Surgery2300 Crown Colony Dr Ste 101, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 786-7600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very friendly visit clean office and kind staff
About Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Davies Medical Center
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samaha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samaha speaks Arabic and French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.