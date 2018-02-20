Overview

Dr. Fouzia Asif, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Asif works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Brea, CA with other offices in Orange, CA and Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Cellulitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.