Dr. Foxhall Thornton, MD
Overview of Dr. Foxhall Thornton, MD
Dr. Foxhall Thornton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thornton's Office Locations
F. Parker Thornton, MD8901 W 74th St Ste 121, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What a great experience! Dr. Thornton is remarkable beyond his skills as physician and surgeon. I required surgery and follow up care. Without exception, he was focused, interested, and thorough. I truly appreciate the professional care he provided. Five stars are not enough.
About Dr. Foxhall Thornton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- U Kans Sch Med|U Kans Sch Med|University Kans School Med|University Kans School Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
