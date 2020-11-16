Overview of Dr. Fozia Chatta, MD

Dr. Fozia Chatta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chatta works at Dr Fozia Chatta & Associates PC in Butler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.