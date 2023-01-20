Overview of Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM

Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sayeed works at Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford in Orlando, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.