Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM

Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sayeed works at Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford in Orlando, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sayeed's Office Locations

    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford
    7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2915
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - St Cloud
    1525 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 214-7978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Freedom Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Jan 20, 2023
Dr. Sayeed is very thorough and does not rush you. They take x-rays right there in the office and the Dr. gives you all your options and explains to you the benefit/risk for each option in the very same appointment. We decided on a cortisone shot and the very next day my foot felt better. I went there for a Morton's neuroma that I have been experiencing for at least a year and now. I did go to one other foot doctor first who told me he thought it was a Morton's neuroma but never did an x-ray to confirm or rule out anything else and didn't help me except to say stay off my foot and let it heal. I was 50 and working a full time job and active so that made non sense to me all.
    Cami — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629310099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • St Vincent Hospital|St. Vincent Hospital / WMC
    Internship
    • U Mass
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayeed has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

