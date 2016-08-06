Dr. Fraidon Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fraidon Azizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Fraidon Azizi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
F Frey Azizi MD Inc.2220 Lynn Rd Ste 103, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 373-1182
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
When you sit down for your appointment with Dr. Azizi he doesn't examine you until he spends time talking to you. He is concerned with your overall health. His has the best bedside manner I have ever encountered. He also asks to communicate the results of tests to the other doctors involved with your health care. Dr. Azzi listens before he makes recommendations. His passion for his patients is amazing. We should have more doctors like him.
About Dr. Fraidon Azizi, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
