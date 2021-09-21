Overview

Dr. Frampton Henderson Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Henderson Jr works at Providence Health in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.