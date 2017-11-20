Dr. Strgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franc Strgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franc Strgar, MD
Dr. Franc Strgar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Strgar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strgar's Office Locations
-
1
Franc Strgar M.d. PC3203 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 726-9912
-
2
Jasper Mountain37875 Jasper Lowell Rd, Jasper, OR 97438 Directions (541) 747-1235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strgar?
I have been a patient of Dr. Strgar's for approximately 3 years. My children had been patients previously. I have found him to be knowledgeable, professional and caring. I believe he is conservative with medications and I appreciate that. I don't have issues with needing to alter appointment times intermittently. Overall a well-run office with appointment-times on schedule.
About Dr. Franc Strgar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255398731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strgar works at
Dr. Strgar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Strgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.