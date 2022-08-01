Overview of Dr. Frances Alba, MD

Dr. Frances Alba, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alba works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.