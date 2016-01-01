Overview of Dr. Frances Batin, MD

Dr. Frances Batin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Batin works at Dr. Donald M Cassaday Family Medicine in Hemet, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.