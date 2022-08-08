Dr. Frances Batzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Batzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Frances Batzer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Batzer is a highly trained physician, and one of the finest OBG doctors in Philadelphia. She is compassionate, patient and thorough.
About Dr. Frances Batzer, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528125903
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)
- Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Batzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batzer.
