Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (97)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD

Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe Bayamon, Puerto Rico|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Behrmann works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behrmann's Office Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    Miami Cancer Institute
8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Hemophilia
Lymphocytosis
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Thrombocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colorectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Dr Behrmann is excellent, always takes her time explaining and listening.
    — Mar 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD
    About Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831186162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hematology/Oncology, University of South Florida, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp;amp; Research Institute, Tampa, Fla.|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Internal Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe Bayamon, Puerto Rico|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behrmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behrmann works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Behrmann’s profile.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

