Overview of Dr. Frances Crites, MD

Dr. Frances Crites, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Crites works at CRITES FRANCES B MD OFFICE in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.