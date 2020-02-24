Dr. Frances Cuomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Cuomo, MD
Overview of Dr. Frances Cuomo, MD
Dr. Frances Cuomo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Cuomo's Office Locations
Montefioremedical Center1250 Waters Pl Fl 11, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-2060
- 2 215 E 73rd St Ste 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cuomo replaced my shoulder in 2013. She totally made me feel relaxed prior to my surgery. Dr Cuomo’s follow up during my recovery was exceptional. Seven years later I’m still lifting weights and am pain free.
About Dr. Frances Cuomo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuomo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuomo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuomo.
