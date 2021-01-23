Dr. Fran Hardaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fran Hardaway, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fran Hardaway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Research Medical Center2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9476Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Midwest Neuroscience Institute10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 280-8086
Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2130, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 325-2747
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great bedside /patient personality. She is very through and does an excellent job in the surgical room.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine
Dr. Hardaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardaway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardaway.
