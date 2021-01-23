Overview of Dr. Fran Hardaway, MD

Dr. Fran Hardaway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hardaway works at Midwest Neuroscience Institute in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.