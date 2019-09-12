See All Psychiatrists in Kennett Square, PA
Dr. Frances Koblenzer, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Kennett Square, PA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frances Koblenzer, MD

Dr. Frances Koblenzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Koblenzer works at Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems in Kennett Square, PA with other offices in Exton, PA and Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Koblenzer's Office Locations

    Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems
    920 E BALTIMORE PIKE, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 388-7400
    The Coad Group
    467 Creamery Way, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 363-1488
    Child Focus Inc
    4633 Aicholtz Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 752-1555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 12, 2019
    Very attentive.
    About Dr. Frances Koblenzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598876930
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

