Overview of Dr. Frances Lagana, DPM

Dr. Frances Lagana, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA.



Dr. Lagana works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.