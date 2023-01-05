See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD

Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. McKindsey works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKindsey's Office Locations

    Healthcare Partners
    601 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-0811
    Frances McKindsey MD
    23430 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 373-7993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568417434
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor/ UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School

