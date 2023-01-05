Overview of Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD

Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. McKindsey works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.