Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD
Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. McKindsey works at
Dr. McKindsey's Office Locations
Healthcare Partners601 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 316-0811
Frances McKindsey MD23430 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-7993
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She’s competent, compassionate, and dependable….being a woman ain’t for the faint of heart and it’s a blessing to have a medical professional that can help me navigate through all these stages. Delivered my four children. Now that I’m way beyond that stage, she is still here for me!
About Dr. Frances McKindsey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor/ UCLA Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKindsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKindsey works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McKindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.