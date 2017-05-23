See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Frances Morales, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frances Morales, MD

Dr. Frances Morales, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Morales works at Women's Health Care in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Clinic
    5611 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 397-5320
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute
    3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 948-3903
  3. 3
    Tfhc #16 Pharmacy
    1502 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 866-0950
  4. 4
    Tampa Family Health Clinic
    7814 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 397-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Sinusitis

Acute Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Frances Morales, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235131582
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at Women's Health Care in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

