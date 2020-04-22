Overview of Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD

Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Pritchard works at U T MEDICAL GROUP INC in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.