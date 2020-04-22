See All General Surgeons in Germantown, TN
Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Germantown, TN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD

Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.

Dr. Pritchard works at U T MEDICAL GROUP INC in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Pritchard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Methodist Physicians- Surgical Oncology
    7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 280, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 347-8270
  2. 2
    Duckworth Pathology Group Inc.
    1211 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 609-3525
  3. 3
    Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown
    7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 516-6792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pritchard?

    Apr 22, 2020
    Dr. Pritchard is a doctor that explains your health condition in simple language terms. She is caring & she takes the time to answer & explain any questions that you may have. She is highly recommended by people that I know who has been a patient of hers.
    Patricia Kearney Jones — Apr 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pritchard to family and friends

    Dr. Pritchard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pritchard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD.

    About Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174589980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.