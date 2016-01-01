Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD
Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum's Office Locations
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6700
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology Dixie5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 447-9288
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1144423245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
