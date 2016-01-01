Overview of Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD

Dr. Frances Rosenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.