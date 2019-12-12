Dr. Frances Rotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Rotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frances Rotter, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Rotter works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Tysons Corner8301 Old Courthouse Rd, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 988-7947Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rotter?
I have been a patient of Dr. Rotter and her husband for many years. Both are outstanding dermatologists. Dr. Fran is a thorough examiner and complete in her diagnosis. She is very personable; you have no doubt that you are in capable and caring hands. Dr.'s Rotter employ an exceptional staff and maintain a medical facility of their own design. It is an exceptional practice.
About Dr. Frances Rotter, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316923881
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotter works at
Dr. Rotter has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.