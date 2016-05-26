Dr. Frances Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frances Stern, MD
Dr. Frances Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Promedica Imaging PC2001 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring doctor I have ever met. Dr stern is very personable and cheerful. I recommend her to everyone!!
About Dr. Frances Stern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern speaks German and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
