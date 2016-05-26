See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Frances Stern, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frances Stern, MD

Dr. Frances Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Stern works at Promedica Imaging PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Imaging PC
    2001 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 686-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 26, 2016
    Most caring doctor I have ever met. Dr stern is very personable and cheerful. I recommend her to everyone!!
    jay yun in Glen Cove, NY — May 26, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Frances Stern, MD
    About Dr. Frances Stern, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386777217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern works at Promedica Imaging PC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

