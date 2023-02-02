Dr. Frances Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Yuan, MD
Overview of Dr. Frances Yuan, MD
Dr. Frances Yuan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
-
1
Facey Medical Group14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
-
2
FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
-
3
Facey Medical Group25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 118, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 424-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yuan is very thorough. In addition she is personable and listens well. I am impressed with her review of my records and follow up with me. She takes her time. She explains what she is doing and she asks questions about my health as well as my well being and my family. She is sincere.
About Dr. Frances Yuan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285665604
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Of Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
