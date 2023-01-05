Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesca Delach, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Delach works at
Locations
-
1
Abington Breast Surgical Services721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
2
Abington Breast Surgical Services3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
-
3
Abington Breast Surgical Services125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
-
4
Abington Breast Surgical Services, Abington Jefferson Health - Willow Grove2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 17, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delach?
This Dr should be cloned. I gave her 5 stars for the same reasons everyone else gave her 5 stars. Truly cares. So compassionate, knowledgeable and professional. She is an angel in disguise. Dr DeLach if you get to read this never stop the blessing of holding the patients hand right before surgery. It meant so much to my sister and others.
About Dr. Francesca Delach, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972866770
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Uc Riverside
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delach accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delach works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Delach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.