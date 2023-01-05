See All General Surgeons in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Francesca Delach, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Francesca Delach, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Delach works at Abington Breast Surgical Services in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Abington Breast Surgical Services, Abington Jefferson Health - Willow Grove
    2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 17, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Delach?

    Jan 05, 2023
    This Dr should be cloned. I gave her 5 stars for the same reasons everyone else gave her 5 stars. Truly cares. So compassionate, knowledgeable and professional. She is an angel in disguise. Dr DeLach if you get to read this never stop the blessing of holding the patients hand right before surgery. It meant so much to my sister and others.
    A grateful heart — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francesca Delach, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francesca Delach, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delach to family and friends

    Dr. Delach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Delach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francesca Delach, MD.

    About Dr. Francesca Delach, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972866770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Riverside
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delach accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Delach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Delach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.