Dr. Francesca Lewis, MD
Dr. Francesca Lewis, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
James Island Family Practice L L C490 MARTELLO DR, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 876-1139
Delray Dermatology and Cosmetic Center550 Se 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 440-8020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Having moved down to Delray about 18 months ago, I decided the time had come to find a local dermatologist and was directed to Delray Dermatology by my General practitioner' office. Outside of a little longer wait in the waiting room (this is a busy place, but for a good reason!) I saw one of the PAs and then Dr. Lewis. I had my first skin check, which I deem a necessity now that I'm down in Florida full time (the truth is, I should have started doing this long ago). I spoke to Dr. Lewis about another concern, and have since decided that I will be signing up for a facial package. Back to the office being busy. It did take me 2-weeks to get an appointment. This is not a practice that you can just expect to walk in and get to see the doctor. It is not because the office is understaffed. It's not. It is busy, with a steady stream of patients. Once I did get in to see the Doctor I never felt rushed. Dr. Lewis and her staff were attentive and make you feel comfortable.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Chief Resident At Medical University Of South Carolina
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University In Nashville, Tennessee
- Dermatology
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
