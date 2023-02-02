See All Neurosurgeons in Anderson, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD

Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Community Hospital Anderson.

Dr. Tekula works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tekula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 683-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Indiana Orthopedics
    14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-4301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Community Hospital Anderson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr Tekula FIXED my back!! !! I had to have rods, pins, artificial disc, cadaver disc.. 9-1/2 hour surgery. That was 5 years ago, I am pain-free, and proof of how GREAT she is!!
    Pam Lefeave — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD
    About Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801801469
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
