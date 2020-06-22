Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferretti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Ferretti works at
Locations
Thakkar, Patel and Avalos, LLC1009 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-5129
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferretti?
He’s my hero ! I have crohn’s. I was sick for 10 years! I started going to him 20 years ago and I’ve been well ever since.
About Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811969645
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferretti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferretti has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferretti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferretti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferretti.
