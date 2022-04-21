Dr. Francesco Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesco Gallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesco Gallo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Gallo works at
Locations
-
1
Port Jefferson Office931 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 331-7200
-
2
Smithtown Office285 Middle Country Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gallo is attentive, knowledgeable in his field and listens to his patients. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Francesco Gallo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871652727
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosps
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosps
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosps
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
