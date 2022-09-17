Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ di Catania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Palazzo works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Surgery1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palazzo?
Dr. PALAZZO makes you feel comfortable and at ease. He explains his concerns that is understandable and in great detail. He is a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1770621336
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Univ di Catania
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palazzo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palazzo works at
Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palazzo speaks Italian.
346 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.