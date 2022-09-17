Overview

Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ di Catania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Palazzo works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.