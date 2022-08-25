Overview of Dr. Francesco Passarelli, MD

Dr. Francesco Passarelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico.



Dr. Passarelli works at Queens Professional in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.