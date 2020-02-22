Overview

Dr. Francesco Vendrame, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vendrame works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Iodine Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.