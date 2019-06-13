See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Rojas-Delgado works at Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA
    7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2019
    My experience has been great. I would highly recommend Dr. Rojas.
    James in Missouri City, TX — Jun 13, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD
    About Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD

    Education & Certifications

