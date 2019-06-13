Overview

Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Rojas-Delgado works at Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.