Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Squatrito works at Bay Foot and Ankle Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.