Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squatrito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Squatrito works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Foot and Ankle Center1775 Lewis Turner Blvd Ste 102, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 208-0859Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Squatrito?
Dr. Squatrito is an angel. I have had extremely bad experiences with doctors and I'm always apprehensive when going to see a new one. She has the best bedside manner I've ever experienced in my life. And she knows her stuff too! I've never had an unpleasant experience with her. Even when unpleasant things needed to be done. I'm extremely thankful I've found her.
About Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1801187307
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Regional Medical Center|Mercy Regional Medical Center - Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Squatrito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squatrito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squatrito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squatrito works at
Dr. Squatrito speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Squatrito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squatrito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squatrito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squatrito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.