Dr. Francine Ito, MD
Overview of Dr. Francine Ito, MD
Dr. Francine Ito, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ito's Office Locations
Lim and Lu Mds4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 530, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-5599
Nina J. Lee Tall MD Inc.3465 Torrance Blvd Ste S, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 375-2102
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor with much knowledge. She is very calm, listens and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Francine Ito, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Japanese
- 1275562993
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Sunset
- Kaiser Permanente
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ito has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ito speaks Chinese and Japanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.