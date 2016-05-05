Overview of Dr. Francine Ito, MD

Dr. Francine Ito, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ito works at Lim and Lu Mds in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.