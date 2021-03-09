See All Pediatricians in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Francine Paston, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francine Paston, MD

Dr. Francine Paston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Paston works at Green Mountain Pediatrics in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Green Mountain Pediatrics
    255 Union Blvd Ste 120, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Francine Paston, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982630224
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francine Paston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paston works at Green Mountain Pediatrics in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Paston’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Paston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

